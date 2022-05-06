Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Virginia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"To qualify for financial compensation the Navy Veteran with lung cancer must have been diagnosed within the last twelve months and their asbestos exposure must have occurred before 1982." ” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA , USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if before 1982 your loved one had heavy-extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-if they can get specific about how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy.

"Most Navy Veterans who we talk are usually stunned to find out that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. To qualify for financial compensation the Navy Veteran with lung cancer must have been diagnosed within the last twelve months and their asbestos exposure must have occurred before 1982. We are certain there are many Navy Veterans like this in Virginia because it is such an amazing state and because Virginia is home to the world's largest navy base-in Norfolk.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303 as long as your loved one can get specific about their asbestos exposure in the navy." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, Portsmouth or anywhere in Virginia. https://Virginia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, millwrights, insulators, welders, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.