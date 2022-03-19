Double Sided Tape Market Size is Set To Reach USD 16.14 Billion By 2026 Says Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Double Sided Tape Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tapes.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Double Sided Tape Market is worth to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand. The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape will also contribute to the growth of the market.
Double-sided foam tapes are used for permanent or temporary fastening, acoustic dampening, packaging, thermal insulation, and gap filling. They are made of open-cell or closed-cell materials, coated with different types of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), and are available in a variety of thicknesses. The performance properties of double-sided tapes include vibration dampening, compensation for uneven surfaces, shock absorption, and thermal sealing between substrates at different temperatures. They can also be used as seals to prevent the passage of moisture, gases, air, and humidity.
Key participants include 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Toyochem Co. Ltd, Scapa Group Plc, Industrias Tuk, Mactac, LLC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, TESA SE, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Ajit Industries, and Toyochem Co. Ltd, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Among the technology, the hot-melt accounts for the largest market share of ~43% in the year 2018. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Hot-melt adhesive tapes form a lasting and robust bond, well-suited to applications that need a long-lasting adhesive. Humidity, moisture, and other environmental conditions have minimal effect on the durability of the bond. This makes the adhesives appropriate for outdoor repairs, or crafts intended to be exposed to water. Moreover, these adhesive tapes have minimal waste and are made of extremely safe compounds.
The acrylic adhesive tapes account for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used for a wide range of substrates. They provide durability, transmittance, UV resistance, and reasonable temperature resistance. Acrylic adhesive tapes are mainly for sealing, bonding, or surface protection applications.
The silicone adhesive tapes are forecasted to grow with the CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Silicones adhesive tapes provide temperature cycling resistance, flexibility, chemical resistance, and a wide range of possible material properties. Silicone adhesive tapes are significantly more expensive as compared to other adhesive tapes, but due to their excellent high-temperature performance, these tapes are ideal for splicing tapes, masking tapes, and polyimide tapes.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the economic growth in China, Japan, India, South-Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations in the region will also drive the growth of the market.
The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global double sided tape market on the basis of adhesive type, product type, technology, industry verticals, and region:
Adhesive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Silicone
Rubber
Acrylic
Others
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Solvent-based
Water-based
Hot-Melt
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Double Sided Foam Tape
Double Sided Film Tape
Double Sided Tissue Tape
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Paper & Printing
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Key Objectives of the Study:
In-depth study of the evolving market segments
COVID-19 Impact Analysis highlighting the potential opportunities and challenges in the market
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate effective business growth strategies
Comprehensive analysis of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
Mention of the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, for business growth
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.
