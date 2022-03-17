Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2026

Bisphosphonates

Osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at $8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global osteoporosis drugs market accounted for $7,657 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $10,479 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The demand for osteoporosis drugs is on a rise, owing to surge in incidence of osteoporosis globally. Furthermore, rise in healthcare expenditure leads to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs, which fuels the market growth.”

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of global osteoporosis drugs market include rise in prevalence of osteoporosis. Furthermore, other factors that boost osteoporosis drugs market growth include surge in geriatric population across the globe and rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle worldwide. However, side effects of osteoporosis drugs, and the time-consuming drug approval process restrain the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

North America to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.

Key market players-

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Radius Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

