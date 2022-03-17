Keely Harris was named a 2022 Top Realtor by Fort Worth Magazine

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Texas's top realtors, Keely Harris has been named a 2022 Top Realtor by Fort Worth Magazine in the Individual with reported sales of $8 million+ category. Keely surpassed the minimum far beyond the $8 million figure, tipping the scale with an impressive $17 million in sales.

The Top Realtors list is compiled by the editors of Fort Worth Magazine, who utilize a combination of Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data and broker-reported data to ensure that it is as accurate and thorough as possible. The list celebrates the best and brightest real estate professionals in the area, and Keely is rightfully among their numbers.

This latest accolade comes on the heels of Keely's cover feature on North Fort Worth’s Real Producer Magazine. In her work as a realtor, Keely strives to provide an exceptional level of service and support to her clients, something that is reflected in her many years of success.

When it comes to finding the perfect property or investment, look no further than Keely Harris. She is a proven leader in the real estate industry and will undoubtedly continue to be one of the top performers in Fort Worth for years to come.

She has been recognized as one of "D Magazine's Best Real Estate Agents in Dallas" for the eighth consecutive year, and she has broadened her focus to include the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. She credits her success to her years of expertise working with some of the most prestigious real estate brokerages in the United States.

In her last position, Keely Harris was a sales executive with Exp Realty, one of the world's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with offices in 14 countries across the globe. During her career, she worked for JP And Associates REALTORS (JPAR), which is ranked as one of the top 100 independently owned brokerages in the United States and specializes in real estate sales and marketing solutions. Aside from that, she has worked for RE/MAX Trinity, a real estate company situated in Southlake, Texas, that provides a wide range of real estate services.

As a real estate professional with a wealth of experience, expertise, and abilities, Keely strives to give her customers the greatest possible home-buying and selling experience. She is dedicated to achieving her clients' expectations by providing exceptional customer service and personalized attention based on their unique requirements.

Keely is a Certified Negotiating Expert, so she guarantees her clients that they will get the best possible price during their negotiations. She finds the opportunity to interact with homebuyers and assist them in finding the ideal house to be her favorite part of her job.

When it comes to finding an experienced, successful real estate professional in North Fort Worth or Dallas-Fort Worth, Keely Harris should be your go-to choice. She has a proven track record of success and a dedication to providing her clients with the best possible experience. Contact her today to get started on finding your dream home or investment property!

An interview with Keely Harris was recently featured on Inspirery. Follow the Keely Harris Group on Facebook.