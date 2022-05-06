New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Nuclear Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Insist on a Top Compensation Result and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste

We are urging a Nuclear Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in New Mexico or anywhere in the USA to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Nuclear Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in New Mexico or anywhere in the USA to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for answers to their questions about compensation along with a no-obligation compensation analysis. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars.

"Typically, a Navy Veteran like this was exposed to asbestos on a nuclear submarine, a nuclear cruiser or a nuclear aircraft carrier. There is also a strong possibility a Navy Veteran like this may have had significant exposure to asbestos while their ship or submarine was in a shipyard undergoing repairs or an overhaul.

"We cannot emphasize this enough----if a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would like to receive the very best financial compensation it is vital the recall as much as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this very important information that will become the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. Without this specific information compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure might be impossible as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.

https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/ .

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma