Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,180 in the last 365 days.

Bipartisan push to help sick veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Danielle Robinson of Ohio says the first symptom that her late husband Heath was seriously ill was uncontrollable nose bleeds. “It got so bad that the lining of his nasal passage started deteriorating,” she said.

It wasn’t until a year later in 2017 when Heath was diagnosed with lung cancer. His doctors suggested his condition was from breathing in toxic fumes from football sized waste areas in war zones known as burn pits.

Heath, an army medic with the Ohio National Guard, had served tours in both Kosovo and Iraq.

Now, there’s an increased push to help veterans exposed to toxic substances. “We’re expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers,” said President Joe Biden.

Biden announced the V.A.’s expansion of treating veterans suffering from burn pit exposure during his State of the Union speech earlier this month.

Mrs. Robinson attended as Biden’s guest. A few days after the president’s address, the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 passed the House.

Part of the legislation is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Burn Pit Transparency Act. It was named in Heath’s honor and introduced in the House by Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan.

Ryan says the bill is geared towards improving healthcare access for veterans impacted.

A separate version was cosponsored in the Senate by North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis. The legislation extends coverage for veterans who didn’t enroll in receiving V.A. care.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is a co-sponsor. “There’s a lot of responsibility on the military on this,’ said Brown. “They knew better than exposing these soldiers to burn pits.” According to the legislation, the Senate bill extends the eligibility period for health care of combat veterans exposed to toxic substances to those who served after September 11th.

With two separate bills, both chambers must now decide on how they want to move forward with legislation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Bipartisan push to help sick veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.