Daily Ukrainian/Russian War Heavy Equipment Losses on Internet Dashboard
Ukrainian/Russian War Equipment Losses categorized (by Country, Equipment Type, Status & Date) at www.engineereddata.com/go-ukraine.html .WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered Data LLC lays claim to being the 1st entity in the World (based on Google research) to publish Daily Ukrainian/Russian War Heavy Equipment Loss metrics in easy-to-read Dashboard format. These dashboards now display at www.engineereddata.com/go-ukraine.html. The authoritative source for this data (https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html) publishes its data in raw analog format and overwrites its pages daily. Their processes make understanding equipment loss data difficult for viewers, and since pages are overwritten, prevents viewers from seeing historical data from which trends become visible.
A Donation campaign has been launched (Donate button located on www.engineereddata.com/go-ukraine.html) to enhance Dashboard granularity 2X. The current Dashboard configuration only tracks losses by [Equipment Type] and [Country]. If Donations in the low 6-figure range could be reached, Dashboard granularity will be enhanced 2X to itemize [Equipment Model] by [Status], and then individual [Equipment Unit] by [Equipment Model]. Equally important, historical data dating back to 3/1/2022 will be backfilled into the Databases that drive the Dashboards.
More importantly, if available and if https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html) provided data for 2 additional fields ([Date-TimeStamp] & [Latitude-LongitudeCoordinates]), time elapsed mapping formatted dashboards could be built from which equipment loss trends could be recognized, anticipated, and tactically addressed. It is anticipated that such dashboards would be valuable to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and upon request, would only be provided to authorized POCs through secure channels.
Engineered Data, LLC is a small technology company that has built software + CRM systems for 2 of the 3 Best Hospitals in the USA (Johns Hopkins & Cleveland Clinic) and more recently at multiple Federal Agencies (SEC, DOJ & DHS).
Tim Rolf
Engineered Data LLC
+1 202-716-9400
email us here