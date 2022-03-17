Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR 14.1% | Market is estimated to reach $2,483.50 million 2030

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and robotic pool cleaner market opportunity

The pool cleaner is a gadget or device that assists in the cleaning of a pool. A robotic pool cleaner is a machine that cleans a pool by itself. The polyester filter cartridges, a motor, on-board pumps, and a remote control make up this system. The filter cartridges must be cleaned on a regular basis in order for a robotic pool cleaner to perform properly. A robotic pool cleaner cleans the pool by removing debris and dust. The microprocessor technology is used in some robotic pool cleaners. The robotic pool cleaners typically come with a remote control for remote operation.

Individuals will have more free time, which will lead to increased involvement and demand for swimming pool services. Nevertheless, if this free time is gained as a result of unemployment, the sector does not benefit as consumers frequently do not have the financial means to make optional purchases when they are unemployed. The time spent on leisure and sports is predicted to increase modestly in 2020, providing a potential threat to sector operators as economic indicators as employment levels improved. This has created robotic pool cleaner market opportunity globally.

The range of robot uses has widened as technical applications have grown. In addition to industrial applications, robots may increasingly do human tasks. The market players are incorporating innovative technologies to meet changing and rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. For example, Aquabot, a robotic pool cleaner, employs one of the most powerful pumps in the market to reduce the quantity of chemicals added to the pool while also purifying it. One of the robotic pool cleaner market trends is the advancement of technology, which is contributing to the market growth on a large scale.

According to robotic pool cleaner market analysis, the robotic pool cleaner market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into in-ground, above-ground, cloud-connected, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connected. The in-ground segment is a major contributor to robotic pool cleaner market, and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment during the robotic pool cleaner market forecast, as it offers several benefits such as it is energy efficient and equipped with advance technology.

Based on end users, it is classified into residential, hotels, amusement parks, and others. The residential segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to growing female employment in developing and developed regions.

Based on distribution channel, the robotic pool cleaner market is divided into specialty electronics stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets, and others. The specialty electronics stores segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these stores provide instant gratification to the customers. In addition, the benefits such as discounts and wide variety of products is also driving the segment growth.

In 2020, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 70% of the global industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the robotic pool cleaner and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to increasing recreational activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation had significantly impacted the robotic pool cleaner market expansion. People’s concerns about their personal health and hygiene grew as the COVID-19 outbreak spread quickly. The demand for cleaning products also increased gradually.

On the other hand, the halt of manufacturing units and supply chain disruptions had adverse effects on the robotic pool cleaner market growth over the projected period.

The global robotic pool cleaner industry is fiercely competitive, with companies investing much in marketing and product promotion. To penetrate the market, capture huge robotic pool cleaner market share, and build brand awareness; the key market players are utilizing new and innovative marketing and promotion strategies to promote their products globally.

The major companies profiled for the report include Aquatron Robotic Technology, Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd, iRobot Corporation, KOKIDO, Mariner 3S AG, Maytronics, Milagrow HumanTech, Pentair, Polaris, and Zodiac Pool Systems.

The key manufacturers are constantly working toward integrating technological innovations with diverse consumer requirements in such a way that revenue can successfully be generated from the same. These robotic pool cleaners clean the dirt and debris from the swimming pools and are often operated by a remote. Some robotic pool cleaners often come up with microprocessor-based technology. Its parts such as filter cartridges need to be periodically cleaned for better functioning of the product.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The above-ground segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hotels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Europe robotic pool cleaner accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2020.

The U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market in 2020.

