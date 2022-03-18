Beacon Lake Invites Realtors to Spring Themed Scavenger Hunt in St. Augustine, Florida

Spring-themed scavenger hunt for realtors at Beacon Lake’s community

Tour seven model homes while enjoying live music and lunch at Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is excited to meet local realtors and show them our beautiful community.” — Bruce Parker, Managing Director of Development for BBX Capital Real Estate

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 7th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT, join Beacon Lake for a free, spring-themed scavenger hunt. Realtors will enjoy a day at Beacon Lake’s community.

Complete with live music, lunch, drinks, and entertainment, realtors will learn why homeowners love calling Beacon Lake home while they tour seven beautifully decorated model homes by award-winning builders, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers Homes. Beacon Lake’s state of the art amenity center, Lake House, will also be available to tour and enjoy.

“Beacon Lake is excited to meet local realtors and show them our beautiful community,” said Bruce Parker, Managing Director of Development for BBX Capital Real Estate. “We look forward to seeing you on April 7th for great food, entertainment and the opportunity to show you our model homes.”

Realtors who work with families looking to live in single-family homes or townhomes will love learning about Beacon Lake and the differences the community offers its residents. Beacon Lake’s community provides the lifestyle families are looking for while being affordable, with homes starting from the low $300’s.

Beacon Lake is located in St. Johns County, Florida, which was recently voted one of the best places to live in the United States. Other Beacon Lake resort style amenities include access to a fitness center, sand beach, playgrounds, parks, and more.

The scavenger hunt will be hosted on Beacon Lake’s property located at 850 Beacon Lake Parkway, St. Augustine, FL 32095. At the scavenger hunt, realtors will see for themselves why their buyers will love Beacon Lake and will learn more about selling properties built by award-winning builders.

Beacon Lake’s spring themed scavenger hunt on April 7th, 2022, is free to register and attend. Realtors can learn more about the scavenger hunt event and register by visiting this link. March 29th is the last day for realtors to register on EventBrite.

Realtors looking to learn more about Beacon Lake can visit their website to sign up for information on upcoming realtor-only events. Realtors can also download the VIP Realtors Fact Sheet which includes information about CDD and HOA fees, site plans and other important information: https://www.beaconlake.com/vip-realtors-lp/.

More About Beacon Lake

Anchored by a 43-acre paddle friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, Beacon Lake is a one-of-a kind community combining a homey-neighborhood feel with today’s most sought after lifestyle amenities.

For more information about the Beacon Lake community, visit https://www.beaconlake.com/.