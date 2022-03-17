Automated Waste Collection System Market Emerging industries and Global Business Outlook till 2030 | At a CAGR of 10.7%

A number of players in the automated waste collection system industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Automated Waste Collection System Market by Type (Gravity System and Full Vacuum System), Operation (Stationary, and Mobile), and Application (Airports, Hospitals, Stadiums, Food Market, Industries and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in urban population, increase in environmental awareness, and surge in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal drive the growth of the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in developing countries and growing need for high capital investments restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging economies and increase in smart city initiatives are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Due to prolonged lockdowns in most countries across the world, disrupted production facilities were encountered in the automated waste collection system (AWCS) business, especially during the initial phase.

However, mass inoculation drives have led to re-initiation of automated waste collection companies at their full-scale capacities, which would help the market get back on track by the start of 2022.

The global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market is analyzed across type, operation, application, and region. Based on type, the full vacuum system segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The gravity vacuum system segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on operation, the stationery segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the mobile segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market report include STREAM Environment, Envac, MariCap Oy, Caverion Corporation, Logiwaste AB, Ros Roca, AMCS Group MariMatic Oy, GreenWave Solutions, Aerbin Aps, and AWC Group. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

