Disctopia Incorporates Podcast 2.0 Namespace

Providing Development Support for the "Locked" and "Funding" Tags in the Podcast 2.0 Namespace.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Disctopia announced that it would be deploying the Podcast 2.0 Namespace, with a podcast locking feature developed by the Podcastindex.org team. With the podcasting industry's growth thus far, there's also a corresponding increase in podcast piracy. We are well aware of this menace's damage to the podcasters and the podcasting industry. At Disctopia, we are interested in utilizing these podcasting tags to guarantee further the financial freedom of our podcasters and even those of other podcast hosts. 

Disctopia will immediately be providing technical support for the "locked" and "funding" tags in the new Podcast 2.0 Namespace; 

Locked Tag: With the locked tag, you'll be able to protect your podcast from being easily copied by podcast pirates. The locked feature will work two ways on Disctopia; we will not allow a locked podcast to be imported to Disctopia. You can also decide not to let your podcast be imported to other podcast hosts, social networks, and funding platforms.

Funding Tag: We are also interested in seeing podcast listeners supporting their favorite podcast shows by making direct donations. Disctopia will allow a display link in your podcast metadata where your listeners can support your show with a donation. 

"We are happy to throw our weight in support of the Podcast 2.0 Namespace at Disctopia. The podcasting industry needs to do more in protecting the works of our podcasters and the standards of our industry," said Patrick Hill, Disctopia's founder, while commenting on the Podcast 2.0 Namespace adoption by his brand. However, I must be quick to resound this that until the entirety of the industry adopts the Podcast 2.0 Namespace, the works of podcasters will continue to be faced with the threat of podcast piracy. 

The Podcast 2.0 Namespace solution aligns with Disctopia's core principle of availing podcasters and other independent creators of a safe platform that guarantees financial freedom and stability. This is our way of taking a stand against podcast piracy by providing another layer of security to the podcast publishing process on Disctopia.

About Disctopia  
Disctopia operates from Charlotte, North Carolina, as a streaming platform that delivers indie content from creatives to fans globally through the Disctopia App. As a company on a mission to revolutionize the independent creators' industry by allowing fans to fuel the culture. We are reimagining content streaming by providing access to content from indie creatives.  In the end, Disctopia wants to build a future where every content creator is given a fair chance to be successful. For more information about Disctopia,

