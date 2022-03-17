Samarth Joseph’s ‘It’s Not Over Yet’ Part Two to be Released in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Executive Officer of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc., Samarth Joseph, has confirmed the news of a sequel being released to her hit self-discovery book, ‘It’s Not Over Yet.’
Samarth Joseph’s official website has confirmed that there is going to be a part two and three for her book, “It’s Not Over Yet!!”
The founder and Chief Executive Officer of ESPOIR Youths Programs, Inc. published her first part of the book in 2021. Her book, ‘It’s Not Over Yet!!!” has received worldwide love and recognition from fans. In the book, Samarth explains how God has changed her life and how He gave her a second chance at life.
“The book also discusses how you can see opportunity in every difficulty and how failure builds character. It stresses the importance of believing that you have what it takes to win the race of life, and it is crucial to win the race mentally before you win it physically. Last but not least, the book explains how one cannot be defeated because their determination, consistency, and vision are too strong for the obstacles or trials of life to eliminate,” Samarth quoted on her official website.
Since founding ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., Joseph has taught at various educational institutions and spoken at numerous events, including "Becoming One with the Environment" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, hosted by the Global Third Way. To help the underprivileged, Joseph founded ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. in 2012.
Today, she is a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. In addition, she has published several scholarly articles in various publications. She also has a scholarship program for underprivileged students called the “It’s Not Over Yet Scholarship Program.”
“I have been blessed by God to have been able to help countless people get an education and turn their life around. As a result, I founded ESPOIR YOUTH PROGRAMS, Inc. on May 07, 2012, to provide educational services to youth in the United States and abroad. ESPOIR, which in French means “hope,” has been spreading plenty of hope in the U.S. and abroad, and that is the message I focus on in my book. Have hope and look forward to a bright future,” Joseph quoted in her official website.
About Samarth Joseph
Samarth Joseph is a leading keynote speaker and founder of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. She is a published author and lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, as well as the Empire Who’s Who Executive and Professional, and a lifetime member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter. She also sits on various boards, such as the Advantage Care Health Centers and Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce. ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. also works with local churches to provide food and education to the less fortunate.
Samarth Joseph
Samarth Joseph’s official website has confirmed that there is going to be a part two and three for her book, “It’s Not Over Yet!!”
The founder and Chief Executive Officer of ESPOIR Youths Programs, Inc. published her first part of the book in 2021. Her book, ‘It’s Not Over Yet!!!” has received worldwide love and recognition from fans. In the book, Samarth explains how God has changed her life and how He gave her a second chance at life.
“The book also discusses how you can see opportunity in every difficulty and how failure builds character. It stresses the importance of believing that you have what it takes to win the race of life, and it is crucial to win the race mentally before you win it physically. Last but not least, the book explains how one cannot be defeated because their determination, consistency, and vision are too strong for the obstacles or trials of life to eliminate,” Samarth quoted on her official website.
Since founding ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., Joseph has taught at various educational institutions and spoken at numerous events, including "Becoming One with the Environment" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, hosted by the Global Third Way. To help the underprivileged, Joseph founded ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. in 2012.
Today, she is a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. In addition, she has published several scholarly articles in various publications. She also has a scholarship program for underprivileged students called the “It’s Not Over Yet Scholarship Program.”
“I have been blessed by God to have been able to help countless people get an education and turn their life around. As a result, I founded ESPOIR YOUTH PROGRAMS, Inc. on May 07, 2012, to provide educational services to youth in the United States and abroad. ESPOIR, which in French means “hope,” has been spreading plenty of hope in the U.S. and abroad, and that is the message I focus on in my book. Have hope and look forward to a bright future,” Joseph quoted in her official website.
About Samarth Joseph
Samarth Joseph is a leading keynote speaker and founder of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. She is a published author and lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, as well as the Empire Who’s Who Executive and Professional, and a lifetime member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter. She also sits on various boards, such as the Advantage Care Health Centers and Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce. ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. also works with local churches to provide food and education to the less fortunate.
Samarth Joseph
ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc.
+1 516-967-2560
Itsnotover2021@yahoo.com