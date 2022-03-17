Samarth Joseph Takes Steps to Eliminate Discrimination

The founder and CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Samarth Joseph, takes new steps to ensure no child has to face discrimination with links to their education.

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the age of 16, Samarth Joseph immigrated to the United States from Haiti. She was raised by her grandparents. It has taken her years to establish herself as one of New York's top keynote speakers despite challenges and obstacles. Her book, “ It’s Not Over Yet!! ” highlights her struggles as an immigrant trying to find her voice and place in a new country.During her childhood, she faced discrimination from an early age. But Joseph never turned her back on positivity. Throughout her life, she realized that 'discrimination' wasn't the only issue she faced; it is widely recognized and still persists. However, in order to prevent the same fate from being fallen on anyone else, Joseph started the ESPOIR foundation. Her scholarship program aims to eliminate discrimination and meet the educational needs of underprivileged students.Students will be able to register from April 1st to May 25th every year. The program has strict policies and does not discriminate against students based on their background, gender, and race.“Nobody should be discriminated against based on religion, race, gender, and financial background. Knowledge is power, and there is nothing more powerful than a well-educated generation. ESPOIR means ‘hope’ in French, and that is what I aim to do—ignite hope in the hearts of the youth so they can go on to achieve their dreams,” Joseph commented, talking about the vision she has for the next generation, and how her program is helping students across the U.S and abroad.About Samarth JosephSamarth Joseph is a leading keynote speaker and founder of ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. She is a published author and lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, as well as the Empire Who’s Who Executive and Professional, and a lifetime member of the Epsilon Rho Chapter. She also sits on various boards, such as the Advantage Care Health Centers and Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce. ESPOIR Youth Programs, Inc. also works with local churches to provide food and education to the less fortunate.Contact Information