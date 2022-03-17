Irritable bowel syndrome market growth 2022 attributed to rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disease the globe

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Overview

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Expected to Reach $2,012 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors that boost the growth of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market are adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rise in level of stress, unhealthy diet, rise in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as alteration of bowel habit, & abdominal pain, increase in awareness programs for irritable bowel syndrome treatment, and launches of various developed pipeline drugs for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6313

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Type, Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market size was valued at $ 1,071 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,012 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

By product, the rifaximin segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and rise in geriatric population. In addition, launches of various developed pipeline drugs for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment and rise in awareness programs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan plc

Ardelyx Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson (McNeil Consumer Healthcare)

Novartis AG

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on type, the IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) segment held 47.76% share in the global market in 2018.

Based on product, the rifaximin segment accounted for the largest irritable bowel syndrome treatment market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held 54.01% share in the global market in 2018.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the major share in the irritable bowel syndrome market size and is expected to continue this trend, owing to availability of well-developed infrastructure facilities, presence of majority of the key players, rise in gastrointestinal diseases, and huge availability of trained medical professionals. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in disposable income, high population base, surge in the geriatric population, and increase in patient awareness toward irritable bowel syndrome treatment.

Key Market Segments

By Type

IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)

Mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M)

By Product

Rifaximin

Eluxadoline

Lubiprostone

Linaclotide

Others

By End User

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6313

Other Trending Reports:

Membrane Filters Market

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.