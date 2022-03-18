Altenew Celebrates Parents with Annual Handmade Card Drive

Spread love, one card at a time with Altenew's Celebrating Parents Card Drive! Altenew donates 20% of the profits from this collection to the Food Bank of Central New York. The paper crafting community has been supporting this endeavor for seniors for 7 years.

Every year, Altenew rallies its customers to show their support for seniors in nursing homes and shelters by donating handmade cards through its card drive.

Card making is all about bringing some love and happiness to others. The idea came out while we were brainstorming how to give back to the community through the love of card making” — May Park, Altenew's Marketing Director

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the seventh consecutive year, Altenew is launching a card drive to celebrate parents. The paper crafting company is encouraging its crafty customers and fans to make Mother's Day and Father's Day cards between March 8th and April 20th, which will then be sent out to brighten up the day of seniors in nursing homes, shelters, and aged care facilities. Each year, Altenew sends thousands of handmade cards to recipients across the United States.The annual Celebrating Parents Card Drive was launched in 2016 with the goal of spreading love and kindness through handmade cards. This initiative motivates card makers to spare some time and use the crafting supplies in their arsenal to make someone’s day.“Card making is all about bringing some love and happiness to others. The idea came out while we were brainstorming how to give back to the community through the love of card making,” Altenew’s Marketing Director, May Park, shared. “Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be difficult for seniors in nursing homes or shelters. However, we want them to feel loved, celebrated, and honored, so we have organized the Celebrating Parents Card Drive. Cardmakers know how meaningful it is to send handmade cards to other people, and this card drive is an excellent way for them to show how supportive our community is.”Aside from donating beautiful handcrafted cards to seniors, Altenew also partnered with the Food Bank of Central New York. For this annual event, the company donates 20% of the profits from its thoughtfully curated collection of stamp sets to help support seniors in need.Spreading love, one card at a time!With this thoughtful gesture, the company shares its mission of spreading love, one card at a time. For many seniors living in these facilities, receiving handmade cards (especially from strangers) brings joy during these difficult times. It provides them with comfort knowing that someone out there cares about them. Altenew firmly believes that parents and grandparents are essential people who, like everyone, need to feel loved, celebrated, and honored for everything that they did for us. This year marks the 7th Celebrating Parents Card Drive , and the number of card makers joining the cause from all over the US (and even outside the US) has been steadily increasing. Just last year, a total of 1,742 handmade cards were sent to Altenew by its customers.Altenew is proud to be part of such a warm, caring, and supportive paper crafting community. This annual card drive is only one of the many initiatives that the company has started to let everyone see the beauty and positivity in the paper crafting industry. Cardmakers of all levels can express their creativity, send sweet thoughts, and give back in their own simple way through the card drive. In return, Altenew offers every card donor a chance to win gift cards to the Altenew store, as well as plenty of card inspiration through its special blog hop.The joy that comes from knowing you made someone smile is truly ineffable. This humble paper crafting company believes that these simple handmade cards will brighten up the day for seniors who might not otherwise receive any mail or visitors during these special holidays. This year, the company hopes to collect even more cards to spread love and cheer to as many seniors as possible. With over seven years of experience in this endeavor, Altenew knows that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. So why not join in on the fun and make a card today? It's easy, it's rewarding, and it could turn someone's day around.﻿﻿Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

What Did We Do With Your Cards? Card Drive Sneak Peek & Heartwarming Mother's Day Message