Shepherd's Hill Academy & Learning Tree Academy Host BBQ Event for Local Law Enforcement

Shepherd's Hill Academy and Learning Tree Academy come together to host a luncheon to honor local law enforcement. Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a Christ-centered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering therapeutic services to teens in crisis, located in Martin, GA.

The two family-focused organizations hosted the event applauding law enforcement professionals from around the county.

A goal of events like these is to reach out to the community and teach our young people to have a reverence and an appreciation for our law enforcement” — Allison Wallace, Director of Program Development and Admissions