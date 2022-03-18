Shepherd's Hill Academy & Learning Tree Academy Host BBQ Event for Local Law Enforcement
Shepherd's Hill Academy and Learning Tree Academy come together to host a luncheon to honor local law enforcement.
The two family-focused organizations hosted the event applauding law enforcement professionals from around the county.
A goal of events like these is to reach out to the community and teach our young people to have a reverence and an appreciation for our law enforcement”MARTIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit organization Shepherd’s Hill Academy partnered with Learning Tree Academy last week to host a Back the Blue BBQ luncheon to show support for local law enforcement. The luncheon was a part of the Give Back Initiative launched by Shepherd’s Hill in August.
The event was held on the Shepherd’s Hill campus located at 2200 Price Road in Martin, GA. “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to serve those who serve us each and every day,” stated Allison Wallace, Director of Program Development and Admissions. “Our goal is to not only be a part of dramatic change within the lives of our students, but our hope is to cause a ripple effect within our community through servant-hearted actions, ultimately creating a hyper-local atmosphere of community camaraderie and support.”
Staff and students of both Learning Tree Academy and Shepherd’s Hill gathered together within the family pavilion to celebrate police officers of Franklin County. Pastor Brent White from First United Methodist Church opened the event with prayer which was followed by a catered lunch provided by Just Right Catering.
Officers were showered with handmade cards from The Learning Tree Academy students. The officers also had bracelets as gifts for the students. A group photo wrapped the event.
This was the second Back the Blue luncheon to be held at the campus. The first was for Stephens County law enforcement. “A goal of events like these is to reach out to the community and teach our young people to have a reverence and an appreciation for our law enforcement,” pointed out Wallace. “We want to instill a positive narrative in young people for those who serve and protect.”
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a residential therapeutic wilderness boarding school for troubled teens. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care for ages 12 to 17. The organization is a fully accredited academy. Teens experience an unplugged environment complete with equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once a month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more. For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your teenager, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
ABOUT Learning Tree Academy
The Learning Tree Academy is a child care center that works to provide quality and unique care and education to ages birth through 3rd grade. The center employs a holistic approach to care for all ages, developing and empowering young individuals through the strengthening of the intellectual, social-emotional, physical, and spiritual being. For more information visit thelearningtreeacademy.com.
Joshua Wallace
Shepherd's Hill Academy
joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org