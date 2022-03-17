Creatio Partners with Digiata to Expand into the South African, Sub-Saharan and UK Markets
The new alliance will help global businesses achieve operational excellence and increase bottom line through the freedom to automate workflows with no-code.BOSTON, MA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Digiata. Since 2000, Digiata has been a leading IT business solutions provider servicing companies across Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The new partnership will empower global enterprises with the freedom to own their automation and the ability to build apps without a line of code.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“The drive for digital transformation within the workplace has never been greater. Digiata’s strategic alliance with a global-leading platform like Creatio will allow Digiata’s deep business domain experience and expert implementation capabilities to reach further into the South African, Sub-Saharan and UK markets,” said Dawie de Klerk, Managing Director of Digiata.
“Our partner community is only as strong as our partners, and we could not be more excited to onboard our new partner Digiata. The IT business solutions provider brings over 20 years of experience to our community to benefit more customers with Creatio’s award-winning products. All Creatio users enjoy unlimited customization opportunities, the ability to build apps without a line of code, and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. With Digiata by our side, we cannot wait to further our reach into Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Digiata
Digiata offers end-to-end solutions that cover a wide spectrum of business processes conducted in the financial services and insurance industries, including process automation, complex integration, payments and reconciliation, data analytics, customer experience, and data migrations. Digiata works with mission-critical, high-volume transaction platforms and systems for some of the leading banks and investment managers, and insurers across sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, combining market-leading software with industry innovation to solve specific business challenges for its clients. Digiata provides the perfect balance between a solution customized to business challenges and environment, plus the speed of implementation and agility of a team of experts who have a powerful toolset to draw on.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
