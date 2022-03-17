Poland Data Center Colocation Market Analysis 2022 Forecasts to 2030: ATM S.A., Equinix Inc., Beyond.pl, Comarch SA

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Poland Data Center Colocation Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The Poland Data Center Colocation market was valued at US$ 1,005.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,868.8 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2022 and 2030.

The report on the Poland Data Center Colocation market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Poland Data Center Colocation Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Poland Data Center Colocation Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Poland Data Center Colocation Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Poland Data Center Colocation market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• ATM S.A. (ATMAN)

• Equinix Inc.

• Aruba S.p.A.

• Beyond.pl

• EdgeConneX Inc.

• Virtua Operator

• Exea Data Center

• Comarch SA

• OVH

• T-Mobile Polska

• SNP Poland Sp. z o.o.

Detailed Segmentation

Poland Data Center Colocation Market, By Type:

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

• Hybrid Cloud Based Colocation

Poland Data Center Colocation, By Tier Standards Size:

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3

Poland Data Center Colocation , By Services:

• Disaster Recovery

• Managed Services

• Infrastructure Management

• Consulting Services

• Security Services

Poland Data Center Colocation Market, By Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• Poland Data Center Colocation, By Industry:

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Others

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

What To Expect From This Report On Poland Data Center Colocation Market:

• You can make the developmental plans for your business when you have information on the value of the production, cost of the production, value of the products, and more for the next five years.

• A detailed overview of regional distributions and the overview types of popular products in the Poland Data Center Colocation Market.

• How do the major companies and mid-level manufacturers make a profit within the Poland Data Center Colocation Market?

• Estimate the break-in for new players who want to enter the Poland Data Center Colocation Market.

• Detailed research on the overall expansion within the Poland Data Center Colocation Market that helps you decide the product launch and asset developments.