VaultSpeed to demo their Data Warehouse Automation Tool at the annual Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC).

The tool is easy to learn and to work with. But behind the tool are people. Great people with good skills and knowledge are dedicated to making it work and helping us achieve our goals” — Pierre Everard - Senior Executive, Bank Degroof Petercam

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The yearly high mass of Data Vault in Vermont will be the scene of VaultSpeed showcasing the latest features in our Data Vault automation tool.” said Piet De Windt, CEO of VaultSpeed.

VaultSpeed has been attending the WWDVC for several years and is continuing its support to the event for the 2022 edition. The WWDVC is all about learning the newest trends in Data Warehousing and Data Vault, and serves as a great networking opportunity to talk to many of the industry's thought leaders, influencers, and experienced Data Vault practitioners.

VaultSpeed is a data warehouse automation solution that enables organisations to integrate data from numerous source platforms into one Data Vault. The tool harvests source metadata, users can configure their source models, and model their data vault towards the conceptual business model that users will understand. Our engine delivers generated structures, ELT, and workflows.

VaultSpeed’s guided automation framework helps the user to combine and enrich metadata of various sources in an intuitive way towards their Data Vault model. Out of the box templates cover over 90% of user’s implementation needs in the Data Vault. They are 100% production ready because VaultSpeed takes care of quality assurance and testing.

Accompanying VaultSpeed to the event is Bank Degroof Petercam, one of the SaaS vendor’s customers. Together with VaultSpeed, they will explain why they work with Data Vault and Data Vault automation, and their experience using the product over the last 3 years.

VaultSpeed is quickly evolving since new functionality is released every six weeks. Their cloud setup ensures customers are always running on the latest version. “We always try to help our customers eliminate time consuming manual work. In this year’s demo, we will present new features allowing our customers to reach even higher levels of automation.” says Jonas De Keuster, VP Product Marketing at VaultSpeed.

More information on VaultSpeed can be found on their website: www.vaultspeed.com. The WWDVC Conference runs from May 22-27 at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, VT, USA, a full-service resort with amenities and access to sightseeing in the Green Mountain State. When you purchase an in-person ticket, you will be given access to the whole conference virtually as well, should your plans need to change for any reason. Registration information and more about the conference can be found on the conference website.