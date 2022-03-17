North America Aircraft Parts Market to reach USD 268.87 Mn by 2030, exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The North America aircraft parts market was valued at US$ 180.18 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 268.87 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2030.

The report on the North America Aircraft Parts market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global North America Aircraft Parts Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global North America Aircraft Parts Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide North America Aircraft Parts Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Airbus Group

• Alcoa Corporation

• Arconic Corporation

• Boeing

• Bombardier Inc.

• Collins Aerospace

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Teijin

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Triumph Group Inc

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the North America Aircraft Parts market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation

North America Aircraft Parts Market, By Parts:

• Engines

• Cabin Interiors

• Fuselage

• Empennage

• Landing Gear

• Wings and Flaps

• Propeller

North America Aircraft Parts Market, By Material Type:

• Carbon Fibers

• Composite Material

• Steel Alloy

• Aluminum Alloy

• Titanium Alloy

North America Aircraft Parts Market, By Aircraft Type:

• Narrow Body aircraft

• Wide-Body aircraft

• Turboprop aircraft

North America Aircraft Parts Market, By Application:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Business Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

North America Aircraft Parts Market, By Country:

• U.S.

• Canada

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Key features of the study:

• This report examines the North America aircraft parts market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR percent) for the forecast period (2022– 2030), using 2021 as the base year.

• It explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market and elucidates potential revenue opportunities across various segments.

• This research also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies employed by the leading market players.

• It profiles the top players in the North American aircraft parts market based on the following criteria: company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capitalization, key developments, strategies, and future plans.

• Companies covered as a part of this study include Airbus Group, Alcoa Corporation, Arconic Corporation, Boeing, Bombardier Inc., Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd, Teijin, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Triumph Group, Inc.

• Insights from this report will enable marketers and company executives to make informed decisions about future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

• The North America aircraft parts market report addresses a wide range of industry stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers.

• Stakeholders would find it easier to make decisions as a result of the various strategy matrices used in analysing the North American aircraft parts market.