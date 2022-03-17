CALL FOR APPLICATIONS – YAKAMA CARES
Legends Casino Hotel is Your Place to Stay and Play.TOPPENISH, WA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends Casino Hotel invites nonprofit organizations to apply now for the annual Yakama Cares grant distribution. The Charitable Contributions fund called Yakama Cares will be distributed in May for 2022, and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to submit applications for consideration until the deadline of March 31, 2022.
Each year, the Charitable Contributions Fund assists more than 100 area nonprofits. Past grant recipients included schools, senior services, veteran services, food banks, shelters, and many more in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, and Yakima counties.
The committee of five community members and Legends Casino Hotel team members receive an average of 500 to 800 applications annually to evaluate. The applications undergo multiple rounds of cuts before the final selection. Charitable organizations whose service area lies within a 100-mile radius of the Legends Casino Hotel campus and address a youth/educational need, elder care and activities as well as medical benefit to the community receive priority consideration.
According to the committee, “Programs where a grant can help make a significant impact in our community peak our interest. In the last two years, community needs arising from the pandemic moved to the top of the list, and we’re excited to see how we can make a difference in our community again this year.”
The application can be accessed by scrolling to the bottom of our home page where you’ll find Additional Links then click Yakama Cares. It is important to note that proof of nonprofit status will be required of each applicant, and according to Appendix X of the Compact that outlines the qualifications for grant distribution, tribal nonprofits are not eligible for these funds.
Legends Casino Hotel is Your Place to Stay and Play. The Casino includes over 1,400 slot machines, 20 table games including craps and roulette, a poker room, Keno, a buffet restaurant, and gift shop. It is located just minutes off 1-82 and exit 50, one mile west of Toppenish. For more information: 1-877-7-COME-11 or www.legendscasino.com. Legends Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
Business name: Legends Casino Hotel
Address: 580 Fort Road
City/Town: Toppenish
State: WA
Zip code: 98948
Country : USA
Tel No: 509.865.8800
Website: https://legendscasino.com/
Email ID: marketing@legendscasino.net
