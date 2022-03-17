Temperature Controlled Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 8.71 billion from 2018 to 2027

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Packaging Type (Active, and Passive); End-user (Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, & Others)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Temperature Controlled Packaging Market accounted for US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.71 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The "Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry, focusing on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Temperature Controlled Packaging market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Temperature Controlled Packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America and European region market are fragmented owing to the presence of the multiple numbers of market players operating in the temperature-controlled packaging solutions space. However, the temperature controlled packaging market does constitute a selected number of market players who have established themselves as prominent market players through extensive geographical presence as well as significant customer base through their business offerings.

For instance, some of the prominent market players operating in the North American and European market are ACH Foam Technologies LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA, Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Exeltainer, Cryopak A TCP Company, Softbox Systems Ltd., Sorbafreeze Ltd, and Eutecma GmbH to name a few prominent market players present in the regional market. Presently the region collectively occupied a significant portion of market share in terms of revenue, however, are anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate compared to emerging markets of Asia and the Middle East & African regions.

Company Profiles:

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Exeltainer, Cryopak A TCP Company, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sorbafreeze Ltd

In the past few years, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an unprecedented rise in demand for temperature-controlled packaging due to an increase in the number of the aging population globally. Factors such as rise in disposable income of the individuals, accessibility of medical facilities, growing investment towards the improvement of cold chain infrastructure and positive growth of end-user industries have attributed to the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging market. Additionally, diverse industry vertical across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries has also facilitated in substantial growth of a broad range of solutions and products offered by the companies is also continue to drive the market growth through meeting the functional requirement of the end-users.

The increasing percentage of the aging population across both developed as well as developing economies have shown a notable positive correlation with the growth of cold chain logistics value chain and subsequently temperature-controlled packaging in storage and transportation operations across the healthcare and pharmaceutical end-users. Moreover, the growing middle-class income group across different demographic regions have boosted the penetration of improved vacuum insulated packaging, phase change materials and other packaging systems into various markets in the past few years.

