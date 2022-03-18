Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach USD 525.74 million by 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report titled Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market research report has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers radically insightful information about the Whole Exome Sequencing market with 2020 as the base year and a forecast period of 2028. The report offers key statistical data such as market value, market share, sales network and distribution channels, and revenue generation. The report further classifies the Whole Exome Sequencing market into various segments and analyzes them on global and regional scale and offers details about the key factors that positively influence their revenue growth. The report also offers country-wise segmentation and growth analysis to offer a better understanding of the regional scope of the market.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

BGI, Ambry Genetics, Eurofins Genomics Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., and GENEWIZ, Inc. These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Whole Exome Sequencing market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Systems

Hiseq Series



Hiseq 2500

Hiseq 1500

Miseq

ION Torrent Platforms

ION PGM

ION Proton

Kits

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits

Library Preparation Kits

Target Enrichment Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders

Monogenic Types of Diabetes

Others



Common Diseases and Complex Disorders

Movement Disorders

HIV

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

