Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share

Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market generated revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidence of infertility-related problems in both the genders drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, upsurge in the adoption of hCG hormone in pain management and weight loss propel the market growth. Furthermore, incorporation of recombinant technology for the development of hCG is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the report include Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Sanzyme, Scripps Laboratories, and Lupin AB. The other players operating in the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market include Kamiya Biomedical Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Cipla Limited, Biocare Medical, LLC, MyBioSource, Zydus Cadila, and Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3418

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The oligospermic treatment segment registered the second highest CAGR during the forecast period among the therapeutic area.

• The fertility clinics end user segment dominated the market, accounting for half of the total share in 2017.

• North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of the overall market in 2017.

• Germany was the highest contributor to the European human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3418

Based on technology, the market is divided into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. The recombinant technology segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the natural source extraction segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to easy and low-cost availability of hCG from pregnant womens urine and placenta cells.

Based on the therapeutic area, the global market is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Male hypogonadism segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate in the global market, owing to high susceptibility of geriatric population to hypogonadism. However, female infertility treatment dominated the therapeutic area segment in 2017, owing to surge in female infertility-related problems such as polycystic ovaries, hormonal imbalance, and others.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/human-chorionic-gonadotropin-HCG-market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.