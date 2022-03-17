Asia-Pacific Feeding Tubes Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Favorable Rate | Forecast, 2030

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Feeding Tubes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" Feeding tube is a medical device that helps provide nutrition to patients who are unable to obtain nutrition by mouth, need nutritional supplementation, or are unable to swallow food properly & safely. The state of being fed through a feeding tube is known as gavage, tube feeding, or enteral feeding.

The placement of such tubes may be lifelong in the case of chronic disabilities and temporary for acute condition treatment. Generally, feeding tubes are made using silicone or polyurethane. The diameter of these tubes is measured using French units where each French unit is equal to 1/3 mm.

The oncology segment of the feeding tubes market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as head and neck cancers, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer, as feeding tubes are often used to provide nutrition to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Asia-Pacific feeding tubes market is anticipated to grow at a favorable rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of preterm births, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the development of healthcare facilities in the region.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing a shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccines and treatment drugs for COVID-19.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the feeding tubes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

The major players analyzed include ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Degania Silicone Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG

