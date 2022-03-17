Aerospace Plastic Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the leading players of the global Aerospace Plastic market size reached USD 17.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft, as well as rising focus on providing better safety to passengers are some of the major factors driving global aerospace plastic market revenue growth.

Rising demand for thermoplastic for lightweight applications in aerospace industries is expected to boost market growth as plastics are widely used for interior applications, avionics sensor plates, electronic component mounting brackets, and ventilation impeller blades due to lightweight as well as good electrical insulation and heat resistance properties.

Increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft and need for better safety for passengers are some key factors driving global aerospace plastic market growth

like PEEK can be adopted to replace metal fasteners and screws, and no changes are required in the overall design of existing parts, thereby allowing for direct replacement of OEM components. Reinforced thermoplastics have considerably changed the design and construction of many types of aircraft, making these more lightweight, which leads to better performance and improved fuel efficiency. Plastics like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyetheretherketone, and polyphenylene sulphide are finding a wide range of applications in the aerospace industry.

Major key players are:

NemoursDuPont de

Inc.

CorporationHexcel

GmbHAEROTECPremium

S.A.Solvay

PPG Industries

Inc.

Industries AGEvonik

SEBASF

PlasticsCurbell

Inc.

Drake Plastics Ltd.

and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications in the aerospace industry. Since it is a fluorochemical plastic with a blend of physical and mechanical properties, it can be used in or out of corrosive environments. In addition, it is chemical and fire resistant with a low moisture absorption rate, can tolerate extreme temperatures ranging from -400 °F to +400 °F, and exhibits great electrical properties, making the material ideal for aerospace applications.

Propulsion systems segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as air mobility is evolving at a fast pace, requiring lighter yet safe propulsion technology. Composite material applications in aircraft engines results in lighter weight propeller parts that can withstand high temperatures and impacts.

Europe is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share over the forecast period as this industry requires a skilled workforce with expertise in the design and development of complex aerospace structures, and countries in Europe have engineering expertise.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace plastic market on the basis of material type, applications, aircraft types, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Thermosetting Polyimide

Polyamide-imide (PAI)

Applications Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Construction And Insulation Components

Propulsion Systems

Windshields

Aircraft Panels

Satellites

Aircraft Types Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Rotorcrafts

Spaceships

General Aviation

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Aerospace Plastic market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Aerospace Plastic market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aerospace Plastic market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Aerospace Plastic Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Aerospace Plastic market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Aerospace Plastic market segmentation based on product type and application

