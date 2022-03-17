Surfactants Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

Surfactants Market Size

Increased use of surfactants in household detergents, and a wide range of applications have boosted the growth of the global surfactants market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low prices & easy availability of surfactants, wide range of application, and extensive use of surfactants in household detergents drive the growth of the global surfactants market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the team of researchers from the U.K. is researching on possible efficacy of biosurfactants in prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and growing market of personal care products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The surfactants market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the surfactants market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the surfactants market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on application, the household detergents segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the personal care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the surfactants market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the surfactants market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Major Market Players

• BASF SE

• Croda International Plc

• Clariant AG

• Stepan Company

• Nouryon

• Evonik Industries AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Lonza Group

• Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

• Kao Corporation

