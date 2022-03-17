Pharmacogenomics Market Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Pharmacogenomics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Pharmacogenomics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Pharmacogenomics has high demand; therefore, research centers invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin. Pharmacogenomics also may help to quickly identify the best drugs to treat people with certain mental health disorders. Cancer is another active area of pharmacogenomic research. Whether fighting a unique and fast-spreading disease like the novel coronavirus or treating a well-known common condition, genomics is increasingly being used to inform more personalized and cost-effective strategies for drug development and use. Such advantages are expected to foster the market significantly during the forecast period.

Clinical trials are now underway to learn whether genetic tests that predict SSRI response can improve patients' outcomes. Pharmacogenomics, a cornerstone of precision medicine, is proving successful for many conditions. Increasing R&D will impact the market substantially in recent years.

The software under the product and services segment is expected to have the largest market share. This is attributed to the widespread application of genomic data to effectively influence healthcare outcomes. The testing methods are improved, and the public and health care professionals are educated about the potential benefits owing to technological advancements.

The pharmacogenomics by application includes Oncology as one of the prospects which are expected to fuel the market growth. Pharmacogenomics is expected to help guide healthcare professionals to personalize treatment for cancer patients, which will contribute significantly to the market.

Research organizations held a significant share in 2019, owing to its contribution to the research field. It is a relatively new field that combines pharmacology and genomics to develop effective, safe medications and doses that will be tailored to a person's genetic makeup.

The major driving factors for the growth of this market in the North American region is the rising demand for personalized medicines, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Pharmacogenomics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Pharmacogenomics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Pharmacogenomics Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Kits

Assays and Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services

Genotyping

SNP Identification

Pharmacogenetic Testing

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-Time PCR

qPCR

Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Others

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Organization

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis of the Pharmacogenomics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Points of Pharmacogenomics Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Pharmacogenomics market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Pharmacogenomics market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Pharmacogenomics market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Pharmacogenomics market.

Chapter 1 covers the Pharmacogenomics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Pharmacogenomics , for the period 2012- 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of Pharmacogenomics in the market using the same set of data for the period 2012-2017;

Chapter 12 provides the market forecast by regions, types and applications using sales and revenue data for the period 2017-2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe the value chain by focusing on the sales channel and the distributors, traders, dealers of the Pharmacogenomics. The concluding chapter also includes research findings and conclusion.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacogenomics-market

