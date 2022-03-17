Powder Coating Equipment Market Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 2.40 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Powder Coating Equipment Market Size – USD 1.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends -Increasing demand from enduser industries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Powder Coating Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Owing to the growing use of powder coatings in automobiles, consumer products, construction, furniture, general manufacturing, and defense applications, the market is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period. Over the following years, increasing demand for furniture and other architectural items such as windows and aluminum extrusions is projected to expand the size of the industry. Companies are introducing 18-gage galvanized metal coating booth to improve durability as well as reduce installation-related costs.

The high abundance of raw materials such as stainless steel, iron ore, aluminum, and plastics in the U.S., India, Australia, and China will increase their demand over the forecast years. The potential benefits of powder coatings, the decrease in the profile of solid waste relative to conventional coatings, and the economic benefits are some of the drivers that can push the demand.

Growing need to improve the quality of indoor & outdoor air given the health consequences of VOCs, market producers are focused on reducing VOC materials. Minimal VOC emissions, particularly in comparison to liquid paints, will provide manufacturers with a strong corporate outlook, as they can quickly and efficiently comply with U.S. environmental protection agency regulations. The application of this uniform stain on metallic and non-metallic substrates is rendered using various techniques. Because of its low environmental effect, this substance is commonly used in a range of liquid applications, including automobile, electronics, architecture, furniture, ACE, and general industries.

The COVID-19 impact:

The current pandemic situation has led to reduced demand in the automobile, manufacturing, telecommunications, and white goods for paints and coatings. For the sector, the road to return of production is highly dependent on the length of the sanctions imposed and their impact on global economic activity. Contrary to the emerging trend, generally, specific consumer sectors, such as antimicrobial coatings, are seeing an increase in demand in the healthcare and food industries. The Asia Pacific region was most affected by this pandemic, with China at the forefront of the epidemic. Production and supply were put on hold, resulting in losses for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers.

Key participants include Nordson Corporation, Gema Switzerland GmbH, WAGNER, Parker Ionics, Red Line Industries Limited, Reliant Finishing Systems, Carlisle, Hangzhou Color, and Oven Empire Manufacturing, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In 2019, automotive accounted for 20.60% of the total share of the market and is expected to see the highest growth over the projected timeframe. This pattern is likely to continue due to increasing powder coating requirements for a wide variety of applications, including bodywork, paint, aluminum wheels, and lightweight in-mold parts.

MEA accounted for 5.04% of the global share in 2019 and is expected to see gains in the construction industry's growth, especially in Qatar and the UAE. In turn, this scenario is likely to be sponsored due to specific reasons, such as an advanced regulatory system for real estate, economic growth, and growing regional development programs.

The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2027 related to the growing infrastructure and increasing demands for high-quality concrete mix in the region. Rapid urbanization along with raw material availability and cheap labor has led to considerable expansion in the construction of buildings, which is the main driving factor

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Powder Coating Equipment market on the basis of Product, Substrate, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ovens & booths

Powder coat guns

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metallic

Non-metallic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General industries

Furniture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

