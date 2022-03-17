Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.

Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. Moreover, healthcare experts from the University of Pennsylvania have estimated that patients admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment are more likely to suffer from arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. This would be alarming for cardiac patients and would lead to increased sales of atrial fibrillation associated drugs.

In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.

The prevalence of AFib ranges between 2.7 million and 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030, according to the statistics of the Center for Disease Control. Similar incidence rates are observed in other regions as well, indicating potential growth in the target industry.

Recently, in December 2019, the opening generic version of the blood thinner Eliquis received approval by the U.S. FDA. The drug is anticipated to provide quality treatment alternatives at affordable prices, especially for recurrent AFib patients, by reducing the risk of recurrence.

The device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 5.88 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Electrophysiology can estimate the electrical activity of the heart while the catheter ablation technique is used to treat arrhythmia of specific types. Electrophysiology is regarded as the most effective method for recurrent episodes of atrial fibrillation after drugs remain ineffective to the patient’s body.

Atrial fibrillation diagnosis includes screening as regular care in elderly patients and patients with other risk factors. Diagnostic testing also includes an ECG or EKG heart’s electrical activity. The presence of advanced software based ECG monitoring devices would improve the quality of treatment for recurrent atrial fibrillation patients.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

A novel research report on global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market

Chapter 4: Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Overview:

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market

