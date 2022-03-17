North American Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth

North american laboratory information system (LIS) market Provides in-depth analysis of key driving and restraining factors.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory information system (LIS) is a system designed to manage data and information in medical related laboratories. It enables users to store, modify, retrieve, and record laboratory data. The information regarding health of individual stored in LIS helps in diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disease. The data associated with sample analysis in medical purposes can be stored, modified, and retrieved using LIS. In addition, scheduling, tracking, and management of patients are simplified with the help of LIS.

The major companies operating in the market are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Compugroup Medical AG, Computer Programs And Systems Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Orchard Software Corporation, HEX Labs, and Cerner Corporation. They are adopting various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

• The report offers an in-depth analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the North American laboratory information systems market.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the North American laboratory information systems market.

• This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

• Comprehensive analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2015 and 2020.

• An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments withinthe North American laboratory information systems market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behaviour of the market.

• The North American laboratory information systems market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Increasing demand for improved laboratory efficiency and the need for integrated healthcare information systems propels the growth in the North American laboratory information systems market. In addition, supportive government initiative and investments from healthcare IT players supplements the growth. However, Lack of experienced professionals and high maintenance & service expenses are factors hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, demand for powerful IT systems in diagnostic and medical laboratories present opportunities in the market.

The North American laboratory information systems market is segmented on the basis of products, types, components, delivery mode, end users, and countries. The product segment is divided into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. The types included in the report are clinical LIS and anatomical LIS. The components covered in the report are services and software. On-premise, remotely-hosted, and cloud-based are delivery modes discussed in the report. The end users segment is further classified into clinical diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, anatomical pathology laboratories, blood banks, and molecular diagnostic laboratories. The countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico would experience tremendous growth.

