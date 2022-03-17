Sporting And Athletic Goods Market Growth Is Significantly Impacted By Stable Economic Growth

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the sporting and athletic goods market growth during forecast period.

The global sporting and athletic goods market size is expected to grow from $151.12 billion in 2021 to $167.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The sporting goods industry market share is then expected to grow to $238.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Additive manufacturing is growing as one of the important sporting and athletic goods market trends as the sports goods industry has become competitive. Additive manufacturing involves building three dimensional objects using digital models by successively adding multiple layers of material. The sports goods industry has fast-changing customer demands and requirements in product performance. Additive manufacturing enables the manufacturer to fulfil those demands by providing an efficient approach to rapid prototyping. Therefore, a manufacturer can produce a specific design depending upon the individual’s prototype. In September 2019, GuardLab, a New York-based sports technology brand partnered with Bauer Hockey, an athletic equipment manufacturer to launch personalized 3D printed mouthguards.

Major players covered in the global sporting and athletic goods industry are Decathlon S.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Callaway Golf Company, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Globeride, Inc., Newell Brands Inc., YONEX Co., Ltd., and Mizuno Corporation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sporting and athletic goods market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the sporting and athletic goods market. The regions covered in the athletic and sporting goods market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global sporting and athletic goods market report is segmented by type into fishing equipment, skating and skiing equipment, golf equipment, others, by distribution channel into online stores, specialty stores, convenience/departmental store, others, by material into plastics, wood, metal, others.

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fishing Equipment, Skating And Skiing Equipment, Golf Equipment), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience/Departmental Store), By Material (Plastics, Wood, Metal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a sporting and athletic goods market overview, forecast sporting and athletic goods market size and growth for the whole market, sporting and athletic goods market segments, geographies, sporting and athletic goods market trends, sporting and athletic goods market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

