AI In Healthcare Market Research Report Including Top Players, Restraints Analysis and Key Players Analysis By 2027

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global AI In Healthcare Market ’, covers the current situation of the AI In Healthcare Market that has been gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The market intelligence report analyzes the pandemic’s drastic impact on the global economy, including the severe disruptions to this business sphere. The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the AI In Healthcare Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further discusses the profound impact of the global health crisis on the existing market scenario, accompanied by speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment. AI in the healthcare space proffers numerous advantages over traditional analytical methods and decision-making processes.

Global AI in Healthcare Market: Dynamics

Advancements in AI and data analytics have led to a massive expansion of the global AI in healthcare market. Hospitals and other healthcare institutes around the world now deploy artificial intelligence to reinforce their operational initiatives, which helps them expand cost-saving, enhance patient satisfaction, and cater to the growing staffing and workforce requirements.

Key Highlights :

The report evaluates the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume and focuses on the key regions/countries dominating the global AI in healthcare market.

The report methodically profiles the key players in the AI in healthcare market, examines their competitive developments and growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches.

Furthermore, the report underscores the top manufacturers, assessing their sales volume, market share, and key development plans.

The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.

Summary of the key points of the report:

Company Profiles: This component of the report depicts the company profiles of the leading players participating in the AI In Healthcare Market industry. The market value & volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and other vital aspects of these players have been assessed in this report.

Report Overview: This section provides data and information pertaining to the key market manufacturers, their product offerings, historical and future timelines considered, and market scope. It further highlights the principal market segments, including product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional analysis.

Global AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Technology Type:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Drug Discovery & Research

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Emergency Room & Surgery

Precision Medicine

Mental Health

Wearables

Cybersecurity

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the AI In Healthcare Market .

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate likely to be witnessed by each market region?

Which of the leading AI In Healthcare Market regions accounts for the maximum market share over the forecast years?

What sales estimates every region is expected to hold in the AI In Healthcare Market in the near future?

What is each regional segment’s current valuation?

What are the estimated remunerations of these regions over the forecast timeline?

