Hair Time Salon: A Place Where Trust is Built

Hair Time Logo Our New Salon Hair Cutting Service in Hairtime Hair Time Salon Hair Time Salon

Hair Time is a salon with its premises at 3191 Lincoln Highway Route 27 Franklin Park, NJ 08823, and 404 Renaissance Blvd North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902.

FRANKLIN PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Time is a salon with its premises at 3191 Lincoln Highway Route 27 Franklin Park, NJ 08823, and 404 Renaissance Blvd North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902. The salon traces its roots back to Pakistan in 1983 when Mr. Khawaja M Maqbool established his first salon there. Mr. Maqbool managed to open another salon in the vicinity through his dedication and hard work. The Hair Time brand was further expanded and established here in the States by Mr. Maqbool’s son, Mr. Khalil Khawaja. Hair Time is a unisex salon that tries to provide the ideal styling needs for everyone involved. The salon and its management repeatedly emphasize trust being one of the key things that their brand wants to represent.

The salon is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. on weekdays while being open from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. on weekends. There is a range of styling services available at the salon for everyone. The salon also promises to help its clients discover their best look with them. The management at the salon also assures its clients that they have the best stylists to take care of them. For men, the salon promises a range of services that start with the usual haircutting services. The stylists at the salon are adept at providing a variety of different haircuts. Next up, the salon also provides facial services.

Facial services have become extremely popular for quite some time. Earlier, regarded as being exclusively for women, now men have also started to avail themselves of facial services. A facial has a lot of different benefits to offer. The primary among them is the thorough cleansing it offers the skin. This is perhaps its most important benefit. Over time, when we go out, a lot of dirt, smudge, and other elements stick to our skin. If those are not cleaned or washed out, then that may lead to a lot of harmful effects on the skin. This is why at any beauty salon such as Hair Time, you are likely to find a ton of possible facial options for both men and women. Hair Time also provides hair coloring and waxing options for men. A lot of options are provided in those categories as well.

For women, the service catalog for Hair Time starts with haircutting services, then moves onto facial services. Facial services for women are pretty common, but Hair Time takes it a notch further by providing a long list of possible options in that department. For women, the next thing on the list is waxing. Here, also, Hair Time promises to provide a unique waxing experience to its customers. Hair coloring and threading services are also offered for female clients from Hair Time. The salon repeatedly stresses its commitment to providing the best styling outcomes for its clients. Hair Time also promises to provide its range of styling services at affordable rates. Since styling is a matter of trust, a relationship based on mutual trust is essential between the client and the stylist to obtain the ideal styling outcomes.