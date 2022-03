Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems Market Provide the SWOT Analysis of Global Drivers | Intel, Amazon

Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems market

The Coherent Market Insights report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems market via in-depth Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems qualitative insights, Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems historical data, and Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems verifiable projections about market size.

On the basis of region, the global block chain-based security solutions for IoT Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held dominant position in the block chain-based security solutions for IoT Systems market with 34.7% market share and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This is owing to adoption of strategies such as product development by key vendors in this region. For instance, in October 2018, TCS partnered with Intel to enhance the privacy and security of its Quartz blockchain solution. Intel offered its SGX Technology to upgrade the Quartz blockchain solution ecosystem. Moreover, in April 2018, Amazon Web Services launched blockchain templates. These templates offer fast and secure way to create and deploy blockchain network using open source frameworks such as Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation, and KrypC

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—•๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ผ๐—ง ๐—ฆ๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—บ๐˜†

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Smart Contracts

Data Security

Data Communication

Asset Management and Tracking

Others

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Automobile

Construction

Retail

Smart City

Transportation and logistics

Others

