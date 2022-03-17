Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems Market Provide the SWOT Analysis of Global Drivers | Intel, Amazon

Block Chain-based Security Solutions For IoT Systems market

On the basis of region, the global block chain-based security solutions for IoT Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held dominant position in the block chain-based security solutions for IoT Systems market with 34.7% market share and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This is owing to adoption of strategies such as product development by key vendors in this region. For instance, in October 2018, TCS partnered with Intel to enhance the privacy and security of its Quartz blockchain solution. Intel offered its SGX Technology to upgrade the Quartz blockchain solution ecosystem. Moreover, in April 2018, Amazon Web Services launched blockchain templates. These templates offer fast and secure way to create and deploy blockchain network using open source frameworks such as Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation, and KrypC

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗼𝗧 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Smart Contracts

Data Security

Data Communication

Asset Management and Tracking

Others

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Automobile

Construction

Retail

Smart City

Transportation and logistics

Others

