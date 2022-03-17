Air Traffic Control Market Assume High Growth at a CAGR CAGR of 4.8 % by 2028 | Competitive Development-Harris, Searidge

global air traffic control market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air traffic control market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4553.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The Coherent Market Insights report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Air Traffic Control market via in-depth Air Traffic Control qualitative insights, Air Traffic Control historical data, and Air Traffic Control verifiable projections about market size. The report specifically focuses on the near term opportunities and strategies to realize its full potential. Most reports cover recent innovations, product news, product variants, and in-depth updates from industry specialists who have been effectively included in this research study. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.

Growing urbanization and rising disposable have increased the number of passengers traveling via aircraft. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, around 4.3 billion people traveled in aircraft, increasing from 2.9 billion in 2012. According to the same source, the air transport capacity offered by airlines grew by 4% in 2012 across the world. Such development is expected to contribute positively to air traffic control systems. Furthermore, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Asia Pacific reported a growth of 5.5% in international airlines and 8.8% in domestic airlines. Europe reported growth in air traffic by 5.6% in international airlines and declines to 0.7% in domestic airlines. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global air traffic control market during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

‣ BAE Systems plc

‣ Raytheon Company

‣ Harris Corporation

‣ Searidge Technologies Inc.

‣ Cobham Plc

‣ Thales Group

‣ NavAero Inc.

‣ Northrop Grumman Corp

‣ Indra Sistemas S.A.

‣ Lockheed Martin Corp.

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:

➡ In June 2019, BAE Systems plc announced to supply the Vehicle Management Control System and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) System for Boeing’s new carrier-based unmanned air fueling platform.

➡ In October 2019, Raytheon Company entered into agreement with WEY Technology to co-develop the next-generation air traffic controller workstation named Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS.

➡ In August 2021, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has been selected for a long-term framework agreement by skeyes, the Air Traffic Control organization of Belgium, for their Digital Tower programme.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Type:

» Communication equipment

» Navigation equipment

» Surveillance equipment

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By End user:

» Commercial aircrafts

» Private aircrafts

» Military aircraft

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Region:

» North America

» Europe

» Asia Pacific

» Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 1: Air Traffic Control Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Air Traffic Control Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Air Traffic Control

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix