Curved Televisions Market Share Estimate to Grow the Future at a CAGR of 9.67 % by 2027 | LGElectronics, Sony, Samsung

Curved Televisions Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global curved televisions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,143.88 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.67 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Robust growth in the entertainment industry is projected to serve major growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe. According to the International Trade Administration, the U.S. media and entertainment (M&E) industry is the largest in the world. The U.S. industry is expected to reach more than $825 billion by 2023. TV and home video earnings are expected to reach $96 billion in 2019. Thus growth in the entertainment industry is projected to augment the market growth of the curved television.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.,

LG Electronics Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Sony Corp.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€:

โžก In August 2017, Haier launched 4K curved LED television range in India.

โžก In June 2015, Samsung launched first SUHD 65-inch curved TV in India.

โžก In September 2014, Samsung launched world's largest curved UHD TV

โžก North America region held dominant position in the global curved televisions market in 2020, accounting for 41.99% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively.

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

Global Curved Televisions Market, By End-User:

โžก High-end

โžก Mid-end

โžก Low-end

Global Curved Televisions Market, By Region:

โžก North America

โžก Europe

โžก Asia Pacific

โžก Middle East & Africa

โžก Latin America

