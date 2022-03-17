Curved Televisions Market Share Estimate to Grow the Future at a CAGR of 9.67 % by 2027 | LGElectronics, Sony, Samsung

Curved Televisions Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global curved televisions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,143.88 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.67 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The Coherent Market Insights research provides a thorough analysis of the Curved Televisions market, including in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verified market size predictions. The paper focuses on prospects and strategies for realising its full potential in the near future. Most reports feature fresh breakthroughs, product news, product variants, and in-depth updates from industry experts who were successfully included in this research study. The important investment areas are also highlighted in this research. It also contains Porter's five forces analysis to help you understand the industry's competitive landscape and the roles of each player.

Robust growth in the entertainment industry is projected to serve major growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe. According to the International Trade Administration, the U.S. media and entertainment (M&E) industry is the largest in the world. The U.S. industry is expected to reach more than $825 billion by 2023. TV and home video earnings are expected to reach $96 billion in 2019. Thus growth in the entertainment industry is projected to augment the market growth of the curved television.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.,

LG Electronics Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Sony Corp.

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:

➡ In August 2017, Haier launched 4K curved LED television range in India.

➡ In June 2015, Samsung launched first SUHD 65-inch curved TV in India.

➡ In September 2014, Samsung launched world's largest curved UHD TV

➡ North America region held dominant position in the global curved televisions market in 2020, accounting for 41.99% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Curved Televisions Market, By End-User:

➡ High-end

➡ Mid-end

➡ Low-end

Global Curved Televisions Market, By Region:

➡ North America

➡ Europe

➡ Asia Pacific

➡ Middle East & Africa

➡ Latin America

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 10 chapters:

Chapter 1: Curved Televisions Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3: Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4: Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5: Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6: Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7: Profile of Leading Curved Televisions Players

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Curved Televisions

Chapter 9: Development Trend (2022-2027)

Chapter 10: Appendix