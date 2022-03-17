Food Robotics Market Analysis By Types, Region, Application And Business Growth Drivers By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Food Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,882.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,924.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,882.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,924.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5%. In the modern competitive business, the role of robots is becoming significant for industrial applications. The important factor for using robots in the industry aims at reducing human inference and to increase the productivity. The shortage of manpower led the global industry to use more robots and it enhanced the annual growth rate of robots globally.

This global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry offering historic and forecast assessment of the global market. Along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been organized into charts, diagrams, bar graphs, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report also offers strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome challenges and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Get Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2831

Key Participants:

Some of the key market players are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Incorporated (U.S.), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Staubli International Corporation (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), and Bastian Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Industrial and collaborative robots in the food industry are increasingly being deployed in primary processing and secondary processing applications

• Robotic automation has pervaded an incredibly diverse range of industries all over the globe – the food processing industry is one of the final frontiers of robotic automation

• One of the most important advances in robotic technology for food processing has been the introduction of more advanced grippers

• There are soft grippers that can quickly but gently handle sensitive food products such as fruits and vegetables. Other types of grippers, such as vacuum grippers, have also shown promise in handling delicate or irregularly shaped items

• Many advanced grippers are also paired with robust robotic vision technology to guide the robotic arm, allowing it to compensate for variations in product shape. This creates greater accuracy and consistency in processing applications

• Packaging and palletizing applications are the two main areas where robots are being used; the market share of these two applications are expected to be 33.8% and 22.0 by 2028

Request for customized report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2831

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of type, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

• Articulated

• Cartesian

• SCARA

• Parallel

• Cylindrical

• Collaborative

• Others

On the basis of payload, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

• Low (<10 Kg)

• Medium (>10 Kg–<100 Kg)

• Heavy (>100 Kg)

On the basis of application, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

• Palletizing

• Pick & place

• Packaging

• Repackaging

• Processing

• Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

• Beverages

• Meat, poultry, and seafood

• Dairy

• Bakery

• Fruits & vegetables

• Confectionery

• Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2831

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

View report details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-robotics-market

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Robotics market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food Robotics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore Trending Reports from Reports and Data:

Shortenings Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/shortenings-market

Industrial Alcohol Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-alcohol-market

Cheese Powder Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cheese-powder-market

Probiotic Ingredients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotic-ingredients-market

Curcumin Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/curcumin-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.