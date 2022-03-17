Taiwan Facility Management Services Market is Projected To Reach $14,338.4 Million by 2030

Taiwan facility management services

rise in investment in various industrial verticals such as construction, infrastructure, industrial

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan facility management services Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Taiwan facility management services market size was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The commercial segment is estimated to generate around 47.8% share of the Taiwan facility management services market during the forecast period

The Taiwan facility management services market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various industrial verticals such as construction, infrastructure, industrial, and others.

A rise in urban population and industrialization increases the demand for sustainable development of building construction, fuels the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. However, absence of large players in facility management services in Taiwan, and lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team, are anticipated to restrain for the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. Contrary, growth in investments in the construction industry and infrastructure sector is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market.

A rise in adoption of facility management services such as cleaning, security, janitorial services, and catering services in commercial and industrial applications, fuels the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. Taiwan facility management services market are widely adopted in industrial and commercial sectors. An adoption of facility management services such as security, cleaning, and electrical services, and HVAC systems, in malls, government buildings, and offices, fuels the Taiwan facility management services market growth. Further, rise in spending on residential and infrastructure construction projects are expected to fuel the development of the market. For instance, the China government spending on construction sector in Taiwan grew by over 30% from 2014 to 2018. In addition, a rise in consumer awareness towards green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Taiwan facility management services market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on service type, the property segment dominated the facility management services market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and others is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.9% during the forecast period.

• By type, the in-house segment registered highest revenue in the facility management services market in 2020.

• Depending on end-user, the commercial segment dominated the facility management services market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• The key players within the Taiwan facility management services market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the facility management services industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the Taiwan facility management services market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth facility management services market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• The Taiwan facility management services market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Market players-

CBRE Group Inc, Diversey Holdings Ltd, AssetPlus Taiwan Limited, ISS A/S, G4S Limited, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc, UEMS Solutions, Cushman & Wakefield Inc, Colliers, and Rentokil Initial Plc.

