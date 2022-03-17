Industry 4.0 Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2029

AMR Logo

The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to further drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 and improve resilience to future pandemics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industry 4.0 market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in demand for industrial automation, upsurge in the use of robot technology, and increase in government expenditure on digitalization.

However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Industry 4.0 market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global industry 4.0 market is provided.

The report segments the industry 4.0 market based on the application, type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into the cloud activity monitoring, access management, user authentication, and others.

As per type, the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as retail, BFSI, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as ABB Ltd., Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Denso Group, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, SAP SE, and u-blox are also provided in the report.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

