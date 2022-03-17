Ugo Arimo aka The Black Spiderman Launches New Online Store

The popular social media influencer and pro men's physique competitor is offering a range of clothing and products with his Black Spiderman logo.

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navy Veteran, BJJ Pan American World Champion of 2012, nationally qualified physique competitor, model, and Team Blackout Member Ugo Arimo is probably better known as The Black Spiderman . To add to his list of remarkable accomplishments, this celebrity has recently announced the launch of his new online store The Black Spiderman.With a range of Black Spiderman items that include T-Shirts, tank tops, hats and socks, Arimo describes his merchandise as being inspired by sex appeal, focus and motivation. A range of items for the home are also offered, ranging from Black Spiderman glasses and mugs, to water bottles and pillow shams.As a renowned social media influencer, with 11.7K subscribers on YouTube, 48.8k followers on Instagram , and 274K followers on Facebook, Arimo has acquired a great many fans who are eager to wear his merchandise.“I’ve had a lot of great feedback so far from people who’ve ordered from the new store,” says Arimo. “We’ll be adding new items as time goes on, so don’t forget to check in from time to time and see what’s new!”The Black Spiderman is also renowned for his 6-week Shredd Program, his Nutrition Programs, and nutritional supplement recommendations.For more information, or to purchase Black Spiderman merchandise, visit the website at https://blackspiderstore.com/ or check out Instagram.About The Black SpidermanUgo Arimo, aka The Black Spiderman, has achieved fame as the BJJ Pan American World Champion of 2012, a nationally qualified physique competitor, model, Team Blackout Member, and social media influencer. As a Navy veteran and self-described lifetime natural athlete, Arimo has recently launched an online store where fans can purchase his Black Spiderman merchandise.Contact Information(United States, Canada)