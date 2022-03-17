CrowVote, LLC to Launch Engaging Blog Series on Modern Marketing Trends
The company boasts 20+ combined experience in digital marketing and market research.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrowVote, LLC is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its engaging blog series that discusses practical modern marketing trends for businesses on April 1st, 2022.
CrowVote, LLC is a marketing and market research agency dedicated to elevating clients’ ability to reach the right audience, with the right message, at the right time. The company is comprised of a small group of marketing executives and consultants with 20+ years of experience in digital marketing and market research. At its core, the team at CrowVote offers digital marketing consulting, strategy sessions, and research services to select private clients.
In its most recent news, CrowVote will soon be launching a brand-new and captivating series of blogs to address practical modern marketing trends critical to business success. The goal of the blog is to provide business owners with the right information and tools to run successful campaigns, and create long lasting, quality relationships with their customers. The research behind each topic will include interviews with executives from the Fortune 500 list, Forbes, and some of the biggest brands in the world.
“The first thing consumers do before making a purchase decision, is read reviews.” - Sienna St. James, founder of CrowVote, LLC. “To address this key area of focus for consumers, our market research includes a real “man on the street” element so that we can provide our clients with the most current, accurate, and real feedback available. As a result of this work, we decided to create our new blog site to support businesses in reaching an exceptional level of modern marketing best practices – and we couldn’t be more excited to share our work with the world.”
Topics that will be covered in CrowVote’s blog will include:
• Marketing to millennials
• How to tackle social media advertising
• Reaching the right audience, at the right time
• How to prioritize digital advertising spend
• The importance of transparency in 21st century
• And more!
For more information about CrowVote, or to read the blog on April 1st, 2022, please visit https://crowvote.wordpress.com/.
About CrowVote, LLC
At inception, CrowVote started as a technology/software development company. Over time, the company found that its ability to market the platforms it built for clients was even more valuable than the platforms themselves, and thus transitioned into a marketing agency. Today, CrowVote provides marketing services exclusively to private clients, while sharing its findings with the world to elevate all consumer shopping experiences, even if from a distance.
Sienna St. James
CrowVote, LLC
St.james.sienna@gmail.com