Kia Forte Makes a Debut in 2022 with New Design & Advanced Technology

ALM Kia South in Union City, Atlanta is seeing an upswing in demand for the sleek and sporty 2022 Forte.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in Union City, Atlanta, ALM Kia South is a one-stop automotive dealership covering all of its customers’ vehicle shopping and ownership needs. With all types of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles available, the dealership also stocks other popular makes and models, with hundreds of used vehicles available at any given time. According to Executive General Manager Jerry Howell, the Kia brand has always been synonymous with great value, durability, and high-end safety. But, from what he’s observed, the 2022 Kia Forte seems to be on everyone’s wish list since its recent launch.“The 2022 Kia Forte has an updated design, newly enhanced technology, powerful engine options, and offers up to 41 MPG on the highway. Not only does it look good, but it’s also top-rated for safety and dependability. And if you’ve ever driven one, you’ll know it has a feeling of power when you’re behind the wheel,” says Howell.The 2022 version comprises revised front and rear bumpers, a new grille, updated exterior lighting elements, and new wheel designs. With an optional infotainment touchscreen, all models now come with a lane-following assist system. An optional adaptive cruise control system offers a feature that uses navigation data to adjust speed based on posted speed limits, and it can also slow the car in preparation for curves. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features.The car’s interior is also impressive, boasting a minimalist design and high-quality, upscale materials. The back seat is spacious enough for two adults to sit in comfort. Added to this, ALM Kia South offers a 10-year / 100,000-mile warranty.“We have our own finance center here at ALM to help you secure your new vehicle,” adds Howell. “We pride ourselves on our ability to offer expert guidance, professional care, and custom-tailored payment plans, and I hope you’ll stop by, or just browse our inventory through our website if you prefer.”For more information, visit the website at www.almkiasouth.com About the CompanyCertified Kia dealership ALM Kia South serves drivers throughout Union City, Atlanta and the surrounding areas. The dealership stocks a wide selection of new Kia models for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. With a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts on hand, the dealership is equipped to help customers get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.ALM Kia South also offers a professional team of Kia technicians with the skills and equipment to handle all manners of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.