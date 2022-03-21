Six Clients from Such n Such Media Rank in IDA’s Top 100 Door Dealers
Such n Such Media is proud to support amazing businesses who are leaders in their industry.
My father started this company as something he did when he was off duty at the fire station. We've come a long way from when he started to now being recognized as a top dealer in the country.”BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results are in on the International Door Association’s Top 100 Door Dealers survey, and six door dealer clients from Such n Such Media made the cut! We are proud to announce that these six outstanding door dealers from all over the United States ranked in at least one of the six categories determined by the IDA. Congratulations to Aaron Overhead Doors, Alpha Overhead Door, Inc., Merchantville Overhead Door Company Inc., J.A.G. & Sons Overhead Door, Dr. Door, and Pridemore Garage Doors Inc. The recognition is well-deserved as these dealers have worked hard to provide the best results for their door companies. Greg Giaquinto with JAG & Sons said "My father started this company as something he did when he was off duty at the fire station. We've come a long way from when he started to now being recognized as a top dealer in the country."
— Greg Giaquinto
To participate in this survey, door dealers from across the United States and Canada submitted data about their door company which was tabulated by E Squared Consulting to find the results. Based on the data, high-ranking dealers were split into the following six categories:
Top 100 Dealers Overall
Top 10 Independently Owned & Operated Dealers
Top 25 Dealers Under $2 Million
Top 25 Dealers Under $1 Million
Top 50 Commercial Door Dealers
Top 50 Residential Door Dealers
The top door dealers in each of these categories were shared in the March/April issue of the IDA Magazine, sharing their success with people from all over the industry.
Such n Such Media applauds these accomplishments as a marketing company that cares about their client’s financial success. They are a Georgia-based marketing agency that specializes in home service, and especially garage door, marketing. Such n Such Media provides website design, local SEO, social media management, and more to grow their client’s online presence.
