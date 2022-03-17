Doseology Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Quotation
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE:MOOD)VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (FSE: VU7) (“Doseology” or the “Company”), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the trading symbol VU7 (V/U/Seven) today.
“We are pleased to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trade in Europe where many of our larger competitors command significantly higher trading multiples. Listing on the FSE is an important milestone for the Company, as it provides us with the ability to increase our investor base, improve our liquidity, and more broadly introduce our unique global brand to the European financial community,” stated Ralph Olson, CEO of Doseology. “This additional quotation will help increase our visibility and open doors enabling new exciting business opportunities,” Olson added.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities and the largest stock exchange in Germany. It facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems enabling it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.
The listing of Doseology shares on the FSE represents the first step in the Company's capital markets strategy to improve access and awareness of the Company's shares to global investors.
Investors can visit the FSE website here: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/our-company/frankfurt-stock-exchange.
About Doseology Sciences Inc.
Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is building a progressive brand focused on health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology’s medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements pertaining to the listing of the Company’s shares on the FSE. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company’s securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
