Michael Brown Unveils Public Safety Plan

“Safe Communities, Safe Michigan”

STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the first of what he promises will be many comprehensive policy proposals.

Republican candidate for Governor Michael Brown released his “Safe Communities, Safe Michiganpublic safety plan today.

“During my 34-years in law enforcement, I’ve seen the toll of crime and violence first-hand,” Brown said. “I’ve devoted decades to helping our communities, and as Governor, I’ll continue that service by utilizing my experience to help make Michigan a safer place to raise our families, build our businesses and live out our lives.”

Brown’s plan includes:

• Continued funding for law enforcement;
• Advocacy and support for crime victims;
• Targeted support for reducing violent crime;
• Fully-funded narcotics enforcement;
• Improved school safety;
• Enhanced police recruitment and training; and
• Better implementation of technology.

“Numerous Michigan cities have experienced unprecedented increases in violent crime the past two years and it will take new leadership at the Governor’s office to turn this around,” Brown continued. “We must put a stop to the calls to ‘defund the police’ and instead focus our energy on priorities and programs that will actually make our communities and our schools safer. That’s what my plan will do.”

The full plan may be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/safemichigan

