The Offen Event Discovery App Launches to Help Connect Los Angeles-Area College Students

Students at CSUN, Pierce College, SMC, UCLA, and USC can now use the app to connect, create their own events, and find things going on around campus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offen – the new event discovery app on a mission to help bring the right crowds together – is excited to announce its launch at five universities in the Los Angeles area: California State University, Northridge, Los Angeles Pierce College, Santa Monica College, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of Southern California.

As a fun and easy-to-use platform, Offen was designed to make connecting with the right people easy. From pickup basketball games to study sessions to parties, college students can easily create events specifically for other students both at their university and other universities. Registration is easy, with just a .edu email address required, and users can even set age ranges for events to ensure that the right crowd is attending any particular event.

“A strong social life and the ability make new connections is a major part of the college experience,” says Alex Cohan, the Founder of Offen. “The concept behind Offen is to make doing so effortless. With this launch, students at these five universities in the Los Angeles area will experience firsthand how the Offen app can improve social lives and help them discover new interests.”

To learn more about Offen, click here or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.