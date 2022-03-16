Paper Thermal Transfer Labels Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of More Than 5% Over The 2021 To 2031 Forecast Period
Sales of thermal transfer labels experienced a growth rate at a CAGR 2.8% from2016 to 2020UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global thermal transfer labels market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. Application in trading, logistics, and transportation will account for around two-third of overall market share. Thermal transfer labels are used in logistics for packaging, labelling, tracking, and identifying in industries such as e-Commerce, food & beverages, transportation, retail, semiconductors, and other industries. These labels can be printed using a desktop printer, mobile printer, or even industrial printers.
A latest revised report by Fact.MR on the global thermal transfer labels industry dives deep into the trends, restraints, and opportunities for market players across regions. The report also provides detailed insights on the COVID-19 impact on the market. Additionally, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the government policies on the market along with the key factors driving the growth of the thermal transfer labels market over forecast period 2021 to 2031.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Thermal Transfer Label. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Thermal Transfer Label Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Thermal Transfer Label market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Thermal Transfer Label
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Thermal Transfer Label, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Thermal Transfer Label Market.
Key Market Segments
Material
• Paper Thermal Transfer Labels
• Polyester Thermal Transfer Labels
• PP Thermal Transfer Labels
• PE Thermal Transfer Labels
• Other Materials
Printer Type
• Desktop Thermal Transfer Labels
• Industrial Thermal Transfer Labels
• Mobile Thermal Transfer Labels
Application
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Food & Beverages
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Healthcare
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Trading, Logistics & Transportation
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Industrial Goods & Products
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Semiconductors & Electronics
• Retail Thermal Transfer Labels
• Thermal Transfer Labels for Other Products
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Japan
• APEJ
• Middle East Africa
Thermal Transfer Labels Market: Scope of Report
A recent study by Fact.MR on the thermal transfer labels market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of thermal transfer labels.
The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.
A list of prominent companies manufacturing thermal transfer labels, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
Report Summary
The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of thermal transfer labels across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of thermal transfer labels during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Mn Sq. M) value (US$ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regional levels for thermal transfer labels are available in terms of volume “Mn Sq. M” for volume “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying the potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global thermal transfer labels market.
Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for thermal transfer labels has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of thermal transfer labels, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of thermal transfer labels has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Demand for thermal transfer labels for trading, logistics & transportation applications is expected to grow 1.8X over the next ten years, and account for nearly 70% of the market share by 2031.
• The APEJ region has the highest market share since the past five years with an average market share of 32% to 34%, and is expected to stay in the top place with an average share of 35% to 38% over the forecast period.
• Paper thermal transfer labels hold major market value share as compared to polyester thermal transfer labels, with nearly 1.2X market value.
• The market in Japan is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 277 Mn over the forecast period.
• The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031, while Mexico is expected to gain 816 BPS by 2031.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
• Thermal Transfer Label Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Thermal Transfer Label market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
• Thermal Transfer Label Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
• Thermal Transfer Label Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
• Thermal Transfer Label Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
• Thermal Transfer Label Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
• Post COVID consumer spending on Thermal Transfer Label: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Thermal Transfer Label sales.
