(Video)-Iran: Defiant Youth Torched Photos and Effigies of Khamenei During Fire Festival

Defiant youth in Tehran and cities throughout Iran torched photos and effigies of Khamenei and Khomeini during Fire FestivalChants of “Death to Khamenei, death to the dictator, hail to Rajavi” State Security Force puts 20,000 on alert in Tehran alone. Reports of throwing sound grenades, burning photos of Khamenei and Khomeini as well as chanting slogans, such as, “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini, hail to Rajavi” have been received from at least 75 cities in 25 provinces. In Karaj, the youths chanted “Death to Khamenei, Death to the dictator, Fire is the answer to regime’s repression, and viva Rajavi,” and threw sound grenades in Kamalshahr, Hesarak, and Gohar Dasht Square. According to state-run daily, Entekhab, this morning, Tehran’s criminal prosecutor threatened, “There will be a decisive judicial consequence for anyone interrupting order.” On March 1, 2022, the Social Headquarters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) inside Iran called on Iran’s youth and people to celebrate the Fire Festival national celebration, and torch posters of Khamenei, and Raisi, as widely as possible.

“Despite the efforts, the SSF is carrying out to deal with security disruptors, security has not returned to the streets cities during the Fire Festival.

Reports of throwing sound grenades, burning photos of Khamenei and Khomeini as well as chanting slogans, such as, “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini, hail to Rajavi” in 75 cities and 25 provinces.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defiant youth in Tehran and cities throughout Iran torched photos and Effigies of Khamenei and Khomeini during Fire FestivalChants of “Death to Khamenei, death to the dictator, hail to Rajavi” State Security Force puts 20,000 on alert in Tehran alone.Despite threats by the clerical regime’s Judiciary, and the State Security Force (SSF), defiant youth in Tehran and other cities across Iran torched posters and effigies of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Ebrahim Raisi, during the fire festival, on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian calendar, known as Charshanbe Suri.Reports of throwing sound grenades, burning photos of Khamenei and Khomeini as well as chanting slogans, such as, “Death to Khamenei, damned be Khomeini, hail to Rajavi” have been received from at least 75 cities in 25 provinces.In Tehran, in Razzaqi Street, District 17, Narmak, Sadeghieh, Molavi, Khak-e-Sefid, Robat Karim, and many other locations, defiant youths threw sound grenades.Terrified of the youths’ gathering, the regime’s repressive forces closed Pardisan Park (one of the traditional locations for celebrating the Fire Festival) in Tehran.In Karaj, the youths chanted “Death to Khamenei, Death to the dictator, Fire is the answer to regime’s repression, and viva Rajavi,” and threw sound grenades in Kamalshahr, Hesarak, and Gohar Dasht Square.On Malek-e-Ashtar Street in Hesarak, Karaj, the SSF was afraid of approaching the youths’ gathering. In Mashhad, the sound of crackers and sound grenades could be heard in different parts of the city.The clerical regime has been trying to prevent the Fire Festival by confiscating flammable materials and threatening to arrest those participating in advance.According to state-run daily, Entekhab, this morning, Tehran’s criminal prosecutor threatened, “There will be a decisive judicial consequence for anyone interrupting order.”In another act of desperation, fear, and panic, the SSF chief announced that 20,000 agents had been deployed to different areas throughout Tehran.The IRGC affiliated outlet Javan wrote on Saturday, March 12, 2022, “Concerns about the events of Charshanbe Suri, at the end of the year, remain strong. A few years ago, the marking of Charshanbe Suri changed with the introduction of flammable materials into the ritual. It makes clear the very dangerous intentions behind security disruptors [the term used to define protesters during November 2019 protests].”Javan added, Despite the efforts, the SSF is carrying out to deal with security disruptors, security has not returned to the streets cities during the Fire Festival.On March 1, 2022, the Social Headquarters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) inside Iran called on Iran’s youth and people to celebrate the Fire Festival national celebration, and torch posters of Khamenei, and Raisi, as widely as possible.

The clerical regime has been trying to prevent the Fire Festival by confiscating flammable materials and threatening to arrest those participating in advance.