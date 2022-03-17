Riviera Suites South Beach Offers a Variety of Stylish Suites
Riviera Suites South Beach by South Beach Group Hotels gives several different rooming options in Miami BeachNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riviera Suites South Beach by South Beach Group Hotels is an all-suite hotel offering stylish accommodations ideal for a wonderful vacation, blending classic sophistication and contemporary chic; and is located just steps from famous Collins Avenue, the beach, the convention center, boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife. There is a courtyard pool with private cabanas, a breathtaking sundeck, and a rooftop pool with sweeping views of the city and the ocean. The suites feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, separate living and dining areas with pull-out sofas, organic cotton pillow-top beds, and rain shower heads.
Riviera Suites offers a variety of room types to its guests. The Riviera South Beach Hotel's Classic Room is decorated in a modern style. An oversized white leather bed frame sits above a Tempur-pedic mattress, with all-white bedding, 300 thread count sheets, and orange accents. A comfortable sitting area is created by an inviting leather loveseat and an oriental-inspired elephant end table. The rooms have hardwood floors and two separate bathrooms with the latest stainless-steel appliances. The room has a cutting-edge entertainment system, including a wall-mounted 42-inch plasma TV with satellite service, an iPod docking station, an in-room safe, and a mini-refrigerator.
The Two Queens Room is decorated in a modern style. An oversized white leather bed frame sits above Tempur-pedic mattresses, with all-white bedding, 300 thread count sheets, and orange accents. The rooms feature hardwood floors, two queen-size beds, and a cutting-edge entertainment system that includes a wall-mounted 42-inch plasma TV with satellite service, an in-room safe, and a mini-refrigerator.
The Balcony guest room has one queen-size bed and an urban-like metropolitan flair. A sliding glass door opens onto a furnished chrome balcony with views of Miami Beach's pulsating energy. Every room features a sleek desk and post-modern leather furniture. Rustic concrete ceilings contrast with the polished wooden floors, which are accented by panoramic silk draperies. Organic cotton comforters are used on Tempur-pedic pillow-top custom beds. Each bathroom has a rainfall shower and Bigelow bath products.
The Riviera South Beach Hotel's Lux One-Bedroom Suite has a king or queen-sized bed with an organic cotton pillow top mattress, 300 thread count sheets, and an oversized writing desk. A separate living room with a custom leather sofa and a 42" plasma TV with satellite channels. The modern fully equipped kitchen, gourmet cooktops, stainless steel appliances, personal Keurig coffee machines, and dining area set the tone for a relaxing stay in a chic setting. The bathroom, which has rain shower heads, has separate entrances to the living room and bedroom.
The Studio Penthouse at Riviera South Beach Hotel has its own private rooftop garden. This suite features one extremely comfortable queen-sized bed, a rain shower head in the bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen with gourmet cooktops, stainless steel appliances, and a personal Keurig coffee machine. Their Studio Penthouse has a cutting-edge entertainment system, including a 42-inch plasma TV with satellite service, an in-room safe, and a mini-refrigerator. It is possible to host special events, corporate meetings, private dinners, parties, and production groups upon approval by management.
Mas Cuba Cafe & Bar, the backyard patio and lounge cafe, serves the most authentic Cuban sandwiches. The culinary philosophy of Mas Cuba revolves around Cuban classics. Among their gourmet Cuban favorites are Bistec Palomilla, Pollo en Mojo, Lechon Asado, and the classic Cuban hamburger "The Frita."
Ocean Drive has iconic beach views, cafe-style dining, and Art Deco architecture. This oceanfront street is lined with pastel-colored Art Deco buildings and hotels, restaurants that spill out onto the streets, festive travelers, boutique beach shops, and other attractions.
The Villa Casa Casuarina at The Former Versace Mansion is 0.3 mile away and can be reached in 6 minutes by foot or 3 minutes by car. This opulent mansion was previously owned by Italian designer Gianni Versace and is located in the heart of the Art Deco District.
Lincoln Road is 1.1 miles away and can be reached in about 23 minutes by foot or 8 minutes by car. Lincoln Road is home to a wide range of shops, cafés, galleries, restaurants, bars, and other businesses. Every year, it attracts over 11 million visitors from all over the world, not only for its premier shopping, restaurants, and nightlife, but also for its architecture.
For more information, visit rivierahotelsouthbeach.com.
